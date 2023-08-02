New Zealand, Fiji strengthen emergency management cooperation

WELLINGTON, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :New Zealand and Fiji signed a new agreement to bolster emergency management cooperation in Fiji on Wednesday.

The Memorandum of Cooperation between New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency and the Fiji National Disaster Management Office will help to strengthen disaster resilience, response, and recovery capacities of both countries, said New Zealand Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty.

"Our countries have had each other's backs during emergency weather situations," McAnulty said, adding the memorandum formalizes the two countries' strong relationship on emergency management.

A ceremony was held in Fiji on Wednesday to commend the efforts and contribution made by a 34-member Fiji team to provide support in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand's North Island earlier this year.

New Zealand will contribute 3.45 million Fijian Dollars (1.56 million U.S. dollars) to support emergency management initiatives in Fiji, McAnulty said.