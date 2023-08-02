Open Menu

New Zealand, Fiji Strengthen Emergency Management Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 12:00 PM

New Zealand, Fiji strengthen emergency management cooperation

WELLINGTON, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :New Zealand and Fiji signed a new agreement to bolster emergency management cooperation in Fiji on Wednesday.

The Memorandum of Cooperation between New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency and the Fiji National Disaster Management Office will help to strengthen disaster resilience, response, and recovery capacities of both countries, said New Zealand Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty.

"Our countries have had each other's backs during emergency weather situations," McAnulty said, adding the memorandum formalizes the two countries' strong relationship on emergency management.

A ceremony was held in Fiji on Wednesday to commend the efforts and contribution made by a 34-member Fiji team to provide support in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand's North Island earlier this year.

New Zealand will contribute 3.45 million Fijian Dollars (1.56 million U.S. dollars) to support emergency management initiatives in Fiji, McAnulty said.

Related Topics

Weather Fiji Agreement Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve ..

Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve against terrorism: PM

1 hour ago
 PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

11 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

12 hours ago
Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

12 hours ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

12 hours ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

12 hours ago
 Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to ..

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US En ..

12 hours ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous