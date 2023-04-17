UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Fruit, Vegetable Prices Up 22 Pct Year-on-year In March

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 11:30 AM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :New Zealand food prices were 12.1 percent higher in March 2023 than they were in March 2022, with fruit and vegetable prices increasing by 22 percent, according to the statistics department Stats NZ on Monday.

Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement.

"Increasing prices for barn or cage-raised eggs, potato chips, and 6-pack yoghurt were the largest drivers within grocery food," Stats NZ consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

In March 2023, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories Stats NZ measures. Compared with March 2022, grocery food prices increased by 14 percent; fruit and vegetables prices increased by 22 percent; and meat, poultry and fish prices increased by 7.8 percent.

The second-largest contributor to the annual movement was fruit and vegetables. The increase was driven by tomatoes, potatoes, and avocados.

