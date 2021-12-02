WELLINGTON, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:New Zealand government's financial accounts continue to reflect an economy that has performed "better than expected" despite the latest Delta COVID-19 outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said on Wednesday.

The Crown accounts for the four months to the end of October factors in the improved starting position for the new financial year. Core Crown tax revenue was 2.5 billion NZ Dollars (1.72 billion U.

S. dollars) above the Budget 2021 forecast, coming in at 31.8 billion NZ dollars, said Robertson who is also finance minister.

"This was largely driven by better-than-expected corporate profits and more people in work," he said in a statement.

The operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) was a deficit of 7.8 billion NZ dollars, 1.8 billion NZ dollars higher than forecast, as restrictions to contain the pandemic triggered the payment of government financial support.