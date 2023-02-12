WELLINGTON, Feb. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :--:The New Zealand government has urged people to prepare for Cyclone Gabrielle after severe flooding hit the country's largest city Auckland and claimed four lives two weeks ago.

Cyclone Gabrielle could bring significant severe weather to many regions of New Zealand and the government stands ready to support communities that may be impacted, Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty said on Saturday.

"Cyclone Gabrielle is likely to impact across the North Island with severe gales and heavy rain forecast from Sunday through to Tuesday.

That gives us time to plan and prepare -- and this preparation is well underway," McAnulty said.

It is difficult to predict exactly what course the cyclone will take, but if the cyclone continues on its current path, it is likely to be a severe weather event impacting communities in Northland, Auckland, and other regions in the North Island, he said, calling on New Zealanders to use the next few days to get ready.

The last round of record rainfall has caused massive flooding to houses and properties since Jan. 27, with the state of emergency declared by the government.