New Zealand hospitals overwhelmed by influenza-like winter illness

(@FahadShabbir)

WELLINGTON, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Hospitals and healthcare providers across New Zealand have been overwhelmed by patients with influenza-like winter illnesses, local media reported.

Starship Hospital, a children's hospital in Auckland, was seeing a record number of children with respiratory illnesses.

Local District Health Boards in Auckland have also confirmed a surge in the number of patients with a respiratory virus such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Bryan Betty from the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners said that common viruses like strains of RSV are back in New Zealand after COVID-19 related border restrictions.

"Generally these viral or respiratory illnesses come in from overseas, so with the opening of the borders with Australia, we have suddenly seen the virus enter the New Zealand community and we have seen the upswing," said Betty.

The illness is particularly prevalent in children up to the age of two. In a statement to Auckland childcare providers, Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) reminded them to beware of the influenza-like illness in Auckland among pre-school children and early learning service staff.

An ARPHS spokesperson said the region had very low rates of influenza-like illnesses last year, but the increase in the viruses is likely to include people who did not get sick last year and did not develop immunity and those infected this year.

Around the country, Hawke's Bay and Christchurch Hospital also confirmed there has been a surge of sick kids needing treatment over the last few months with several admitted into intensive care.