UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Hospitals Overwhelmed By Influenza-like Winter Illness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

New Zealand hospitals overwhelmed by influenza-like winter illness

WELLINGTON, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Hospitals and healthcare providers across New Zealand have been overwhelmed by patients with influenza-like winter illnesses, local media reported.

Starship Hospital, a children's hospital in Auckland, was seeing a record number of children with respiratory illnesses.

Local District Health Boards in Auckland have also confirmed a surge in the number of patients with a respiratory virus such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Bryan Betty from the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners said that common viruses like strains of RSV are back in New Zealand after COVID-19 related border restrictions.

"Generally these viral or respiratory illnesses come in from overseas, so with the opening of the borders with Australia, we have suddenly seen the virus enter the New Zealand community and we have seen the upswing," said Betty.

The illness is particularly prevalent in children up to the age of two. In a statement to Auckland childcare providers, Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) reminded them to beware of the influenza-like illness in Auckland among pre-school children and early learning service staff.

An ARPHS spokesperson said the region had very low rates of influenza-like illnesses last year, but the increase in the viruses is likely to include people who did not get sick last year and did not develop immunity and those infected this year.

Around the country, Hawke's Bay and Christchurch Hospital also confirmed there has been a surge of sick kids needing treatment over the last few months with several admitted into intensive care.

Related Topics

Australia Immunity Christchurch Auckland Border Media From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Zardari condemns attack on party’s president in ..

2 minutes ago

FBR fails to enforce condition of IMF to launch TT ..

15 minutes ago

UAE grants &#039;Golden Residency&#039; to top hig ..

36 minutes ago

FATF will take notice against India over its role ..

38 minutes ago

&#039;Cultural exchange makes us all stronger&#039 ..

1 hour ago

China reports 22 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.