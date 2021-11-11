New Zealand house market bounces back from COVID-19 lock-down

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :New Zealand's house market rebounded in October following a dip in September as economic activities increased and prices remained strong, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said Thursday.

The number of residential property sales across New Zealand decreased by 21.7 percent year-on-year, from 9,185 in October 2020 to 7,190 in October 2021.

However, there was a significant increase in sales month-on-month - up 30.3 percent from September's 5,518. October's sales activity showed a market revitalized by easing COVID-19 restrictions, the spring lift and growing confidence in vendors and buyers to make decisions about their housing.

For New Zealand excluding Auckland, the number of properties sold in October 2021 decreased 22.5 percent year-on-year to 4,614, but sales increased month-on-month by 11.7 percent.

In Auckland, the number of properties sold in October decreased by 20.3 percent year-on-year.

On the month-on-month basis, 85.5 percent more properties were sold in October than in September 2021.

"Lock-down restrictions are having a reduced impact," said Jen Baird, chief executive of REINZ.

"Real estate professionals have the resources to conduct business remotely, and customers/clients have the confidence to move forward to make decisions," said Baird.

"October is the beneficiary of increased listings in the month prior. It is expected that sales activity across New Zealand will continue to rise in the coming months, as restrictions ease further, travel limitations lift and those who previously held back listing their property do so. The demand is certainly there," she said.

New Zealand's house prices hit new record highs amid the pandemic, while low interest rates boosted demand for housing and credit. As the housing demand kept high, the supply touched low. In some regions, inventory levels were at lowest point ever.