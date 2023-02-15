UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Imposes New Sanctions On Iran Over Supply Of Drones To Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :New Zealand on Wednesday announced new sanctions against eight Iranian individuals and entities over the supply of drones to Russia and those responsible for the violent response to recent protests in Iran.

Under the new sanctions, New Zealand targeted the head of the Supply, Research and Industrial Affairs Division at the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, the commander of the Iranian Air Force, and companies responsible for the manufacturing of drones, said Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta in a statement.

"New Zealand condemns all individuals and entities supporting Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," said Mahuta.

Iran's supply of drones to Russia threatens the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, she said, adding that these drones are targeting civilians and vital infrastructure causing suffering and devastation for the Ukrainian people.

New Zealand previously imposed sanctions on five Iranian entities and seven individuals over their alleged links to Russia's war on Ukraine.

"Today's sanctions against Iran follow separate measures that we are taking in response to human rights violations in the wake of Mahsa Amini's death," said Mahuta, adding that her country expanded the list of banned individuals to 37.

"Banned individuals include members of the Iranian judiciary who oversee executions in Iran, the Morality Police, the law enforcement command, and members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. They will not be allowed to enter or transit New Zealand," said the top diplomat.

