New Zealand Imposes New Vaccination Requirement For Non-citizen Travellers

Sun 03rd October 2021 | 01:20 PM

WELLINGTON, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Full vaccination will become a requirement for non-New Zealand citizens arriving at the country from Nov. 1, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Sunday.

Travellers will be required to declare their vaccination status when registering with the Managed Isolation Allocation System, as well as presenting proof of vaccination or a relevant exemption to their airline and to customs officers once they land.

"Getting vaccinated is the most effective measure against the transmission of COVID-19, and the risk of serious illness or death," Hipkins said.

"To further reduce the possibility of the virus getting through our border, we are introducing the requirement for air travellers aged 17 and over, who are not New Zealand citizens, to be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand.

"This is an important step in our Reconnecting New Zealand strategy."

