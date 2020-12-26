UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand In Recovery Mode After Pakistan Strike Twice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 09:20 AM

New Zealand in recovery mode after Pakistan strike twice

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor were tasked with restoring the New Zealand innings after Shaheen Afridi struck twice for Pakistan early on the opening day of the first Test at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

New Zealand were two for 13 before they rallied to be 55 for two at lunch with Taylor on 25 and Williamson on 19.

When Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and put New Zealand into bat he said he wanted to take advantage of a green surface offering pace and movement and Afridi immediately obliged.

Tom Latham's first ball edge went wide of the gully for four, he left the second and the third-ball edge was caught by Azhar Ali at third slip.

Tom Blundell lasted 29 balls but fared little better when he was out for five, caught in the cordon by Yasir Shah to give Afridi his second wicket.

It was a sharp reminder to New Zealand that they faced a potent new-ball attack after they lost the toss twice against the West Indies earlier in the month and won both Tests by an innings.

At the end of the first hour New Zealand were 19 off 13 overs and Afridi had two for 14 while Mohammad Abbas had four maidens in his six over spell.

But a bowling change after the drinks break allowed Williamson and Taylor to bat with more freedom as 17-year-old Naseem Shah and Faheem Ashraf took over the bowling duties.

Williamson, though, had one close call when Shah found an edge only for a diving Shan Masood to put down a difficult one-handed chance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Azhar Ali Shan Masood Yasir Shah Mohammad Rizwan Mohammad Abbas Afridi Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

King of Morocco, Israeli Prime Minister discuss re ..

8 hours ago

Explosion in Nashville believed to be &#039;intent ..

10 hours ago

Egyptian, Russian FMs discuss regional issues

10 hours ago

Russian, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Constr ..

9 hours ago

Explosion in downtown Nashville an 'intentional ac ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.