UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Increases Samoa Measles Aid As Epidemic Worsens

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:30 AM

New Zealand increases Samoa measles aid as epidemic worsens

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :New Zealand announced extra aid for Samoa Friday as the Pacific nation's measles epidemic raced past 3,000 cases and experts warned the number could double before the crisis was over.

Samoa's government said the death toll from the outbreak had reached 42, up three in 24 hours, while the overall number of cases rose by 213 to 3,149 over the same period.

"The Samoan health system is under serious strain, with growing numbers of people, many of whom are very young, needing complex care as a result of the measles outbreak," New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said.

He said Wellington was sending 100,000 doses of measles vaccine to Samoa, enough to immunise half the 200,000 population. UNICEF has already dispatched 110,000 doses.

Peters said more medical specialists were on their way from Wellington to help with Samoa's compulsory vaccination programme, as well as a much-needed oxygen-producing machine.

"New Zealand is also looking to provide psychological support for health workers in Samoa, who have been confronted with some distressing cases in very demanding conditions," he added.

Australia has also sent medics to the island nation, and a 13-strong team of doctors and nurses from Britain is due to arrive on Sunday.

Infants aged four or under account for 38 of the deaths since the outbreak began in mid-October and the government said another 20 children were critically ill in hospital.

University of Auckland vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris said the climbing infection rates showed the outbreak was yet to peak and there could be 4,500 to 6,500 before they started trending downwards.

"Unfortunately, it looks that the cases (will) double by the time it's over, with a certain degree of confidence," she told TVNZ.

Due to low immunistation rates the outbreak has hit harder in Samoa than Pacific neighbours Tonga and Fiji, where there have been fewer measles cases and no deaths.

The World Health Organisation has blamed anti-vaccine campaigners for worsening the epidemic and Petousis-Harris condemned the spread of misinformation around the outbreak.

"In a sense, it's a pro-death movement. In the case of Samoa, I think it's particularly distressing because we have such a terrible crisis happening," she said.

"We've got children dying and people are actively trying to stop people becoming vaccinated, and that (vaccination) is what's going to prevent more deaths."

Related Topics

World Young Wellington Auckland Same Tonga Samoa Fiji Sunday From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives New Zealand Deputy Prim ..

9 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Austrian Pr ..

10 hours ago

Five convicted in RBOD land fraud case

10 hours ago

PAC body expresses displeasure over State Bank of ..

10 hours ago

Punjab Assembly extends validity period of four or ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.