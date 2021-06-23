UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Introduces Bill To Secure Maritime Domain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:30 AM

New Zealand introduces bill to secure maritime domain

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A bill was introduced to the New Zealand parliament on Wednesday, aiming to prevent serious criminal offending at sea, including transnational offending and organized crime.

"New Zealand will be better placed to keep our maritime environment secure against threats like drugs trafficking, wildlife trafficking and human trafficking with the Maritime Powers Bill passed into law," Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement.

This bill enhances the ability to enforce New Zealand's criminal law in international waters, Mahuta said, adding, "It brings a consistency to our domestic arrangements which is currently lacking." The Maritime Powers Bill will give power to police, the New Zealand defense force, customs and the conservation department to stop, board, search and detain a ship in international waters, including New Zealand's Exclusive Economic Zone, where they have reasonable grounds to suspect that serious criminal offending is taking place on board, according to the draft.

"This legislation responds to the increasingly dynamic and complex maritime security environment that New Zealand faces by establishing a comprehensive regime for the exercise of law enforcement powers in the oceans and seas beyond New Zealand territory," Mahuta said.

The bill will go through a normal select committee process and is expected to come into force by the end of the year, she added.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Parliament Criminals New Zealand

Recent Stories

Blast hit Lahore's Johar Town leaves five people i ..

8 minutes ago

Gen-Z Musical Sensation Hasan Raheem Teases a Musi ..

25 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Organizes Workshop on Elec ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan's stance of not giving airbase is highly ..

30 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 June 2021

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE walks the talk on Expo sustainabi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.