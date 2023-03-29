UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Invests To Support Safety Of Frontline Police, Communities

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 04:20 PM

New Zealand invests to support safety of frontline police, communities

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) --:The New Zealand government is investing to support the safety of police and making communities safer with the roll-out of state-of-the-art tools and training to frontline staff, Police Minister Ginny Andersen said on Wednesday.

"Frontline staff face high-risk situations daily as they increasingly respond to sophisticated organized crime, gang-violence and the availability of illegal firearms," Andersen said.

Wednesday's launch of the Tactical Response Model will make it safer for police on the job by applying smart policing to anticipate dangerous and high-risk situations before they arise, she said.

"The model uses Police intelligence to risk-assess situations early, builds decision-making and critical thinking skills while under pressure and backs that with Offender Prevention Teams and two-person Tactical Dog Teams coming on board in each district," she added.

