New Zealand Issues Tsunami Evacuation Order After 7.8 Pacific Quake

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:40 AM

New Zealand issues tsunami evacuation order after 7.8 Pacific quake

Wellington, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :New Zealand emergency services ordered coastal communities across large swathes of the North Island to evacuate Friday amid fears a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake in the Pacific would generate a tsunami.

"People near the coast in the following areas must move immediately to the nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible," the National Emergency Management Agency said.

