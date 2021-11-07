New Zealand largest city reaches target of 90 pct for first COVID-19 vaccine doses

WELLINGTON, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) --:All three district health boards (DHS) in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland have crossed the 90 percent threshold for the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine Monday, a key milestone on the path to the city's opening up.

The country's minister for COVID-19 response Chris Hipkins said in a statement on Sunday that the Counties Manukau DHB has reached the 90 percent first dose target on Sunday.

Both Auckland and Waitemata DHBs have already reached the goal with each sitting on 95 and 92 percent first doses respectively.

Auckland will move across into the new traffic light system with fewer restrictions once all three DHBs have reached 90 percent fully vaccinated, according to the minister.