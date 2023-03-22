New Zealand launches campaign to help youngsters deal with break-ups

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) --:The New Zealand government has launched an innovative Love Better campaign helping youngsters deal with the tough emotions of relationships and break-ups, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Love Better will initially support young people through their experience of break-ups, developing positive and life-long attitudes to deal with hurt, said Priyanca Radhakrishnan, associate minister for Social Development and Employment.

The launch of the campaign is part of New Zealand's first-ever national strategy to eliminate family violence and sexual violence.

"Over 1,200 young Kiwis told us they need support to deal with early experiences of love and hurt, and break-ups were identified as a common challenge," Radhakrishnan said.