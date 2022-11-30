New Zealand launches climate center on agricultural emissions to support farmers

WELLINGTON, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) --:New Zealand launched the Centre for Climate Action on Agricultural Emissions on Wednesday to support farmers to maintain their international competitive edge.

The center, announced as part of Budget 2022, focuses on reducing agriculture emissions through research and development, including a substantial new public-private 50-50 joint venture.

The agriculture sector contributes nearly 50 percent of New Zealand's gross greenhouse gas emissions, and around 91 percent of the country's biogenic methane emissions.

It will support farmers to grow their Primary industry exports, reduce emissions, and maintain their international competitive edge in a volatile global market, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said after launching the center at Mystery Creek Fieldays, New Zealand's annual agricultural show held near Hamilton.

A funding of 27 million NZ Dollars (16.8 million U.S. dollars) will be invested into three new projects to decrease emissions and promote sustainable economic growth.

New Zealand's primary industries export growth has increased by 39 percent since 2017, which now contributes more than 53 billion NZ dollars (33 billion U.S. dollars) to the economy, statistics show.