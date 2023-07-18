Open Menu

New Zealand Launches Recovery Plan For Weather-impacted Regions

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

New Zealand launches recovery plan for weather-impacted regions

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The New Zealand government launched a plan on Tuesday to help regions in the North Island to recover from Cyclone Gabrielle, the Auckland flooding, and other severe weather in January and February this year.

The plan ensures greater coordination, provision and access to support in the regions affected by extreme weather events earlier this year, said Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni.

"The psychosocial effects of disasters are very real and most people who go through a disaster or extreme weather event have heightened stress and anxiety," she said.

On top of the mental health support announced already for affected regions, the government will also provide support for volunteers and community workers suffering burnout, and personalized support and referral pathways for people who own land that has been classified as risk level, the minister said.

Related Topics

Weather Auckland January February Event From Government Top Employment New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as ..

Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as GB Assembly deputy speaker

31 seconds ago
 Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting o ..

Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting other women

1 hour ago
 Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways ..

Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways for its grand return to servi ..

1 hour ago
 Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader ..

Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

2 hours ago
 Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with ..

Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with New Zealand

2 hours ago
 France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pak ..

France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran

2 hours ago
SCA receives applications for licensing companies ..

SCA receives applications for licensing companies intending to provide &#039;Vir ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collabo ..

DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collaboration for sustainable develop ..

2 hours ago
 AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions ..

AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions in Sharjah in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 ..

Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 in marriage case

3 hours ago
 ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refuelin ..

ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refueling station in Middle East

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging civilians' ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging civilians' trial in military courts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous