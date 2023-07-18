New Zealand launches recovery plan for weather-impacted regions

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The New Zealand government launched a plan on Tuesday to help regions in the North Island to recover from Cyclone Gabrielle, the Auckland flooding, and other severe weather in January and February this year.

The plan ensures greater coordination, provision and access to support in the regions affected by extreme weather events earlier this year, said Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni.

"The psychosocial effects of disasters are very real and most people who go through a disaster or extreme weather event have heightened stress and anxiety," she said.

On top of the mental health support announced already for affected regions, the government will also provide support for volunteers and community workers suffering burnout, and personalized support and referral pathways for people who own land that has been classified as risk level, the minister said.