New Zealand Logs 1,800 New COVID-19 Community Cases, 10 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 03:40 PM

WELLINGTON, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 1,800 new community cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths from the pandemic, the ministry of health said on Friday.

The country has seen the number of daily cases going down steadily from over 10,000 cases nationwide in early July.

With the fresh cases, New Zealand has reported 1,728,640 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,910 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, the ministry said.

Currently, 269 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals in the country, including three in intensive care units or high dependency units, showed official data.

The country is currently under the orange settings of its COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.

