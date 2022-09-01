New Zealand logs 2,066 new COVID-19 community cases, two more deaths

WELLINGTON, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 2,066 new community cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

The country has seen the number of daily cases going down steadily from over 10,000 cases nationwide in early July.

With the fresh cases, New Zealand has reported 1,726,820 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,893 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, the ministry said.

Currently, 286 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals in the country, including three in intensive care units or high dependency units, showed official data.

The country is currently under the orange settings of its COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings