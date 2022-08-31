UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Logs 2,244 New COVID-19 Community Cases, 17 More Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 01:30 PM

New Zealand logs 2,244 new COVID-19 community cases, 17 more deaths

WELLINGTON, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :-- New Zealand recorded 2,244 new community cases of COVID-19 and 17 more deaths from the pandemic, the country's Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

The country has seen the number of daily cases going down steadily from over 10,000 cases nationwide more than a month ago.

With the fresh cases, New Zealand has reported 1,724,724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,893 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, the ministry said.

Currently, 288 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals in the country, including two in intensive care units or high dependency units, showed official data.

