New Zealand logs 2,318 new COVID-19 community cases, nine more deaths

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :-- New Zealand recorded 2,318 new community cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

The country has seen the number of daily cases going down steadily from over 10,000 cases nationwide more than a month ago.

With the fresh cases, New Zealand has reported 1,714,680 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,865 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, the ministry said.

Currently, 357 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals in the country, including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units, showed official data.