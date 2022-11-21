UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Logs 24,068 New COVID-19 Community Cases Over Past Week

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 09:40 AM

New Zealand logs 24,068 new COVID-19 community cases over past week

WELLINGTON, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 24,068 new community cases of COVID-19 and 40 more deaths from the pandemic over the past week, the country's Ministry of Health said on Monday.

On average, new cases per day reached 3,434 in the last week.

The country has seen the number of daily cases going down steadily from over 10,000 cases nationwide in early July.

With the fresh cases, New Zealand has reported 1,891,853 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,182 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, the ministry said.

Currently, 344 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals in the country, including three in intensive care units or high dependency units, showed official data.

Related Topics

July 2020 From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

1 day ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

2 days ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

2 days ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.