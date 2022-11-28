New Zealand logs 27,076 new COVID-19 community cases over past week

WELLINGTON, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 27,076 new community cases of COVID-19 and 58 more deaths from the pandemic over the past week, the country's Ministry of Health said on Monday.

On average, new cases per day reached 3,863 in the last week.

The country has seen the number of daily cases going down steadily from over 10,000 cases nationwide in early July.

With the fresh cases, New Zealand has reported 1,945,117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,212 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, the ministry said.

Currently, 328 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals in the country, including 10 in intensive care units or high dependency units, showed official data.