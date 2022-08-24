New Zealand logs 3,140 new COVID-19 community cases, 17 more deaths

WELLINGTON, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) (APP):New Zealand recorded 3,140 new community cases of COVID-19 and 17 more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

The number of daily cases went down steadily from over 10,000 cases nationwide more than a month ago.

With the fresh cases, New Zealand has so far reported 1,709,511 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,845 related deaths since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, the health ministry said.

Currently, 373 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals in the country, including six in intensive care units or high dependency units, showed official data.

The country is currently under the orange settings of its COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.