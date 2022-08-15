New Zealand logs 3,387 new COVID-19 community cases

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 3,387 new community cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths from the pandemic, the country's Ministry of Health said on Monday.

New Zealand has reported 1,676,638 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,750 confirmed deaths attributable to the disease since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, the health ministry said.

Currently, 536 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals in the country, including 13 in intensive care units or high dependency units, showed official data.