UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Logs 3,387 New COVID-19 Community Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2022 | 01:10 PM

New Zealand logs 3,387 new COVID-19 community cases

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 3,387 new community cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths from the pandemic, the country's Ministry of Health said on Monday.

New Zealand has reported 1,676,638 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,750 confirmed deaths attributable to the disease since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, the health ministry said.

Currently, 536 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals in the country, including 13 in intensive care units or high dependency units, showed official data.

Related Topics

2020 From New Zealand

Recent Stories

NA Speaker calls for holding Grand National Dialog ..

NA Speaker calls for holding Grand National Dialogue for political stability

8 minutes ago
 LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

49 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful even ..

Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful event "Arz-e-Pak" on the occasion ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to intensify cooperatio ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to intensify cooperation in different fields

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th August 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.