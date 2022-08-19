New Zealand logs 3,805 new COVID-19 community cases

WELLINGTON, Aug. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 3,805 new community cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths from the pandemic, the country's Ministry of Health said on Friday.

With the fresh cases, New Zealand has so far reported 1,694,335 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,815 deaths attributable to the disease since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, the health ministry said.

Currently, 466 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals in the country, including eight in intensive care units or high dependency units, showed official data.

The country is currently under the orange settings of its COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.