New Zealand logs 4,489 new COVID-19 community cases

WELLINGTON, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 4,489 new community cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths from the pandemic, the country's Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

New Zealand has reported 1,686,020 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,794 confirmed deaths attributable to the disease since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, the health ministry said.

Currently, 496 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals in the country, including 13 in intensive care units or high dependency units, showed official data.

The country is currently under the orange settings of its COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.