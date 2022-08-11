New Zealand logs 4,818 new COVID-19 community cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 4,818 new community cases of COVID-19 and 24 more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

New Zealand has reported 1,662,645 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,726 confirmed deaths attributable to the disease since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, the health ministry said.

Currently, 571 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals in the country, including 13 in intensive care units or high dependency units, showed official data.

The country is currently under the orange settings of its COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.