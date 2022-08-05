UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Logs 5,296 New COVID-19 Community Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 11:30 AM

New Zealand logs 5,296 new COVID-19 community cases

WELLINGTON, Aug. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) --:New Zealand recorded 5,296 new community cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

There have been 1,624 confirmed deaths attributable to COVID-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor since the pandemic began in New Zealand, the health ministry said.

Among the new COVID-19 cases reported over the last 24 hours, 209 cases have recently traveled overseas, it added.

Currently, 605 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals in the country, including 17 in intensive care units or high dependency units, showed official data.

New Zealand has reported 1,634,221 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.

