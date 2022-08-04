UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Logs 6,152 New COVID-19 Community Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2022 | 03:50 PM

New Zealand logs 6,152 new COVID-19 community cases

WELLINGTON, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 6,152 new community cases of COVID-19 and 49 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

There have been 1,603 confirmed deaths attributable to COVID-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor since the pandemic began in New Zealand, the health ministry said.

Among the new COVID-19 cases reported over the last 24 hours, 210 cases have recently traveled overseas, it added.

Currently, 663 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals in the country, including 14 in intensive care units or high dependency units, showed official data.

New Zealand has reported 1,628,856 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.

The country is currently under the orange settings of its COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.

Related Topics

Orange 2020 New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral poli ..

Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral political, economic and trade ties

14 minutes ago
 Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus ..

Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus sugar last crushing season

22 minutes ago
 Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens ..

Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens before departure

2 hours ago
 The General Secretariat of the Organization of Isl ..

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Welcomes the ..

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic C ..

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Receives the Consul ..

3 hours ago
 UVAS organised “Hands-on Training on Lab Animal ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.