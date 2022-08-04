New Zealand logs 6,152 new COVID-19 community cases

(@FahadShabbir)

WELLINGTON, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 6,152 new community cases of COVID-19 and 49 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

There have been 1,603 confirmed deaths attributable to COVID-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor since the pandemic began in New Zealand, the health ministry said.

Among the new COVID-19 cases reported over the last 24 hours, 210 cases have recently traveled overseas, it added.

Currently, 663 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals in the country, including 14 in intensive care units or high dependency units, showed official data.

New Zealand has reported 1,628,856 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.

The country is currently under the orange settings of its COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.