New Zealand logs 7,605 new COVID-19 community cases

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 7,605 new community cases of COVID-19 and 41 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

There are now a total of 1,479 deaths confirmed as attributable to COVID-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor since the pandemic began in New Zealand, it said.

A total of 313 COVID-19 cases have recently traveled overseas, it added.

Currently, 799 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 25 in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,592,893 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.

The country is currently under the orange settings of its COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.