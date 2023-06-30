Open Menu

New Zealand Looks To Make Food From Microalgae

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2023 | 03:40 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :-- New Zealand scientists and businesses are looking at which out of the hundreds of strains of microalgae might be suitable for including in foods like protein bars and shakes.

The government has announced funding to back investigations into a potential new food industry for New Zealand, based on protein-rich, carbon-absorbing native microalgae.

"It is a low-carbon protein which can be grown sustainably in bioreactors on land. It doesn't compete with other type of farming for arable land and grows really fast, some of them doubling in size every day," Oceans and Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking said on Friday in Nelson, a city on the South Island.

Microalgae have caught the attention of scientists around the world for their extraordinary properties and potential to create an abundant, high-quality natural protein source, using only a fraction of the water, land and time of other types of farming, Brooking said.

Global food demand is expected to increase by 60 percent by 2050, and food security is threatened by issues like climate change, geopolitics and pests and diseases, the minister said.

New Zealand's seafood sector export revenue has been up about 8 percent this year to 2.1 billion NZ Dollars (1.28 billion U.S. dollars).

