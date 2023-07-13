Open Menu

New Zealand Make Five Changes For Springboks Showdown

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :New Zealand have made five changes to their powerful starting line-up for Saturday's Rugby Championship showdown with South Africa in Auckland.

Speedsters Will Jordan and Mark Telea are named on the wings with Richie Mo'unga starting at fly-half ahead of Damian McKenzie, who drops out of the matchday squad.

In the pack, Brodie Retallick partners Scott Barrett in the second row with Codie Taylor named at hooker.

The All Blacks host South Africa at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium with both teams having recorded emphatic opening-round wins on Saturday.

New Zealand thrashed Argentina 41-12 away and South Africa hammered Australia 43-12 in Pretoria.

With the Rugby Championship reduced to three rounds due to the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off in September, the winner on Saturday will put one hand on the trophy.

"Any Test against South Africa is a special occasion," said All Blacks head coach Ian Foster, who named his squad Thursday.

"There is a lot of respect between the two nations and that usually translates to an epic battle on the field.

"It has been four years since we last played South Africa here in New Zealand so that also makes it special." New Zealand Team (15-1) Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tamaiti Williams, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa'i, Dalton Papali'i, Finlay Christie, Braydon Ennor, Caleb Clarke Coach: Ian Foster (NZL)

