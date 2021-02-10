UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Maori MP Defies Tie Rule, Rejecting 'colonial Noose'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 10:40 AM

New Zealand Maori MP defies tie rule, rejecting 'colonial noose'

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :New Zealand's parliament backed down Wednesday after ejecting a Maori lawmaker because he refused to wear a tie, allowing him to speak without an accessory he labelled a "colonial noose".

The issue flared on Tuesday when Maori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi was ejected from the parliamentary debating chamber for not wearing the required attire during question time.

Waititi, who has a full-face "te moko" tattoo and dons a black cowboy hat, argued that he was wearing legitimate Maori business attire -- a traditional pendant.

"This is not about ties, it's about cultural identity," he said as he left.

Indigenous Maori make up about 15 percent of New Zealand's five million population but are over-represented in statistics such as poverty and imprisonment, with many blaming injustices dating back to the days of British colonial rule.

Waititi said the tie row showed race relations still needed to improve in the South Pacific nation.

"This is a breach of the rights of indigenous peoples, we (must) have the freedom to express our cultural identity in a space like this," he said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had no objection to lawmakers not wearing ties but added "there are much more important issues for all of us".

After strictly enforcing the dress code on Tuesday, parliamentary speaker Trevor Mallard took a more relaxed approach when a tie-less Waititi spoke on Wednesday.

Rather than have the Maori leader ejected, Mallard simply let him ask a question unhindered, later saying a permanent rule change was being considered.

Waititi was elected to parliament for the first time last year and in his maiden speech recounted the tale of an ancestor who was wrongly hanged by the British for murder.

"I will adorn myself with the treasures of my ancestors and remove the colonial noose around my neck so that I may sing my song," he said as he removed his tie.

Related Topics

Murder Business Parliament Chamber May All From Race Singer Pakistan Limited Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Local Press: Hope Probe, mission accomplished

27 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 10 February 2021

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Hope Probe&#039;s successful arrival at Mars conso ..

9 hours ago

Top UAE officials say success of &#039;Hope Probe& ..

9 hours ago

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.