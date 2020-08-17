New Zealand may switch North-South rugby clash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :New Zealand Rugby said it was making plans to stage the North Island versus South Island match in Wellington this month if Auckland's coronavirus outbreak prevents it being played at Eden Park.

The governing body said it still hoped the August 29 fixture could proceed at the Auckland venue but it depended on whether the city's lockdown finished on August 26 as scheduled.

A final decision is to be made on Friday, when the government will decide whether to continue stay-at-home orders for another week in Auckland.

"NZR is continuing to work on contingency plans for the North vs South match, with the squads named for the match to assemble in Wellington to prepare for the game," it said.

If the match cannot be held in Auckland, it will go ahead in Wellington on the same date.

Lockdown orders were imposed on Auckland after a coronavirus cluster was detected last week following 102 days without community transmission in New Zealand.

Plans for the inter-island match were originally made when domestic life was near-normal in New Zealand, with unrestricted crowds allowed at rugby matches.

The North-South fixture was once one of the most anticipated and bitterly contested matches in the New Zealand rugby Calendar but fell out of favour in the professional era.

It was revived after New Zealand's home Tests against Wales and Scotland were cancelled due to the global pandemic, which has also left the Rugby Championship matches against Australia, South Africa and Argentina facing an uncertain fate.