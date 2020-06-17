UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Military To Control Borders After Virus Bungle

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:50 AM

New Zealand military to control borders after virus bungle

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered the military to oversee the country's border controls Wednesday after a bungle that allowed two people with the coronavirus to leave quarantine.

A 24-day run with no new cases was broken Tuesday when it emerged two women who recently arrived from Britain were allowed out of quarantine early without being tested for the virus, even though one had mild symptoms.

The pair were eventually swabbed and proved to be infected, but only after they made a 650-kilometre (400-mile) road trip from Auckland to Wellington to see a dying relative.

