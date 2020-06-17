New Zealand military to oversee borders after virus bungle

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appointed the military to oversee New Zealand's borders Wednesday after a quarantine bungle that allowed COVID-19 back into the country.

"My view is that we need the rigour, we need the confidence, we need the discipline that the military can provide," Ardern told reporters.

A 24-day run with no new cases was broken on Tuesday when it emerged two women who recently arrived from Britain were allowed out of quarantine early without being tested for the virus, even though one had mild symptoms.