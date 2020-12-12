UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Moves To Reopen Border But Only With Cook Islands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 08:40 AM

New Zealand moves to reopen border but only with Cook Islands

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :New Zealand took tentative steps Saturday towards reopening its borders for the first time in the Covid era, but only with the tiny Cook Islands in the South Pacific.

The government announcement made no mention of any plans for a broader expansion to take in Australia, which introduced a one-way travel bubble in October allowing quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to Australia but not vice-versa.

New Zealand has been widely praised for its strict handling of the coronavirus which has caused just 25 deaths in a population of five million.

In a brief statement, the government said planning was now under way for quarantine-free travel with the Cook Islands to begin in the first quarter of next year.

"It will allow people to travel more easily between our two countries, while acknowledging that the priority remains to protect our populations from Covid-19," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

It has been more than three weeks since the last case of community transmission in New Zealand, and the Cook Islands are Covid free.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown said the free movement of people between New Zealand and his country "is central to our close relationship" and integral to the Cook Islands' recovery from the coronavirus.

The Cook Islands is self-governing in "free association" with New Zealand, meaning that while it administers its own affairs, Cook Islanders are both New Zealand citizens and Cook Islands nationals.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia October From Government Million New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

10 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

10 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

10 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

10 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

10 hours ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.