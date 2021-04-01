UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Moves To Strip Knighthood Over Child Porn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 09:20 AM

New Zealand moves to strip knighthood over child porn

Wellington, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern moved to strip high-profile businessman Ron Brierley of his knighthood on Thursday after the Sydney-based octogenarian pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

In what is believed to be an unprecedented move, Ardern's office said she had launched action to remove the honour, which was bestowed on New Zealand-born Brierley in 1988.

"There is a process for forfeiture, and the prime minister has asked for this to be initiated," a spokesman said.

Brierley, 83, pleaded guilty in a Sydney court Thursday to three counts of possessing child abuse material.

He was arrested at Sydney airport in December 2019, with police at the time saying large amounts of child pornography were found on his laptop and hard drives during a luggage search.

Brierley earned a reputation as one of Australasia's most feared corporate raiders in the 1980s, turning his Brierley Investments into New Zealand's largest listed company.

He was knighted for his services to business management.

No New Zealand knight has been stripped of the honour before, although Albert Henry, the former prime minister of New Zealand dependency the Cook Islands, lost his in 1978 after being convicted of electoral fraud.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Business Company Sydney December 2019 Airport Court New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 minutes ago

President of Mauritania confers &#039;Medal of Com ..

9 hours ago

Football: World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying ..

9 hours ago

Lahore Chamber releases proposals for budget 2021- ..

9 hours ago

CDA removes encroachments from village Newmal

8 hours ago

US Envoy to UN Says Trying to Find Common Ground W ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.