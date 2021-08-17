UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Moves To Top Level 4 Alert Over New COVID-19 Case

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:10 PM

WELLINGTON, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :New Zealand will move to the top level 4 alert from midnight after a positive COVID-19 case has been identified in the Auckland community, which is likely to be the Delta variant, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Tuesday.

The Alert Level will be reviewed after three days for all areas except Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula which are likely to remain at Level 4 for an initial period of seven days.

