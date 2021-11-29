UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Moves To "traffic Light" COVID-19 Protection Framework

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

WELLINGTON, Nov. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :New Zealand moves to "traffic light" COVID-19 Protection Framework on Friday, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday announcing the levels at which different parts of New Zealand will move forward.

Northland, Auckland, Taupo and Rotorua Lakes Districts, Kawerau, Whakatane, Opotiki Districts, Gisborne District, Wairoa District, Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu Districts will move in at Red, with the rest of the North Island moving in at Orange, Ardern told a press conference.

The whole of the South Island will move in at Orange, she said, adding cautious approach will be taken initially as the country transitions into the new framework.

"On Friday the traffic lights are turned on for all of New Zealand," said the prime minister.

She said New Zealand has the lowest case and death rates in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and among the highest rates of vaccination in the world.

The certainty and stability of the traffic lights replace the sudden lockdowns and restrictions of Alert Levels, Ardern said, adding schools will stay open at every color and businesses will have protection through My Vaccine Passes to keep operating.

"Other than the existing Auckland boundary, which lifts on Jan. 17, there will be no new restrictions on travel between regions," she said.

Red is the highest level in the new system, which is why Auckland has moved in at Red as the epicenter of the current outbreak, she added.

