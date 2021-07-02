UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Names Gymnastics Athletes For Tokyo Olympics

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 02:40 PM

WELLINGTON, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Three New Zealand gymnastics athletes have been selected for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the New Zealand Olympic Committee announced on Friday.

The selection makes men's gymnast Mikhail Koudinov and trampoline athlete Dylan Schmidt the first New Zealand gymnasts to be selected to two Olympic teams, their first being Rio 2016. Madaline Davidson is also selected to compete in the trampoline event.

But this is not Koudinov's first time in the history books. He has also competed at four Commonwealth Games, was the first New Zealander to make a gymnastics World Cup final, and also has a skill named after him in the international code of points. Koudinov's specialty apparatus are the parallel bars and the high bar where he is currently ranked 9th and 19th in the world respectively.

"This selection reflects all the work that I have done up to this point, giving me confidence in my training method. From Rio 2016, I learned the importance of balance and mindfulness, both of which I will be taking with me this time around into Tokyo," said Koudinov.

Davidson's selection makes her the first New Zealand female to compete in the trampoline event.

The 22-year-old set her sights on Tokyo in 2017 after she medalled in the World Age Group Competitions and is currently ranked 12th in the world.

"My selection to the New Zealand Team means everything. It is what we have been pushing for over the last four years and to finally get to this point is very exciting," said Davidson.

Schmidt entered the history books at Rio 2016 as the first New Zealander to compete in an Olympic trampoline event and follows it up with Friday's selection to Tokyo 2020. The 24-year-old is currently ranked 8th in the world.

"At Rio 2016 I learned that the Olympic experience is all over so fast, so for Tokyo I want to be more present and in-the-moment and enjoy it.

"My biggest challenge has been my knee surgery in 2018 but Tokyo qualification was always front of mind, and wanting to come out the other side better and stronger kept me pushing through. This Olympic selection is validation of all my hard work. And it always feels good to be a part of the New Zealand Team," said Schmidt.

