New Zealand names Rugby Sevens teams for Tokyo Olympics

WELLINGTON, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) --:Two experienced teams were announced on Friday by New Zealand Rugby and the New Zealand Olympic Committee for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Both men's and women's sides go into the Games with a world No. 1 ranking and will be eyeing a place on the podium.

The women's team features seven players who claimed silver at the 2016 Rio Games, while six men will be returning for their second Olympics.

The men's team is rich in experience, with co-captain Tim Mikkelson the most capped sevens player in the game's history. He is joined by Scott Curry and Sam Dickson who have more than 50 World Series tournament appearances each.

Their experience is complimented by young talent, including Chiefs' outside back Etene Nanai-Seturo and traveling reserve Will Warbrick, who was discovered at the Ignite7 talent identification tournament in 2018.