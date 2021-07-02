UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Names Rugby Sevens Teams For Tokyo Olympics

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 04:50 PM

New Zealand names Rugby Sevens teams for Tokyo Olympics

WELLINGTON, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) --:Two experienced teams were announced on Friday by New Zealand Rugby and the New Zealand Olympic Committee for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Both men's and women's sides go into the Games with a world No. 1 ranking and will be eyeing a place on the podium.

The women's team features seven players who claimed silver at the 2016 Rio Games, while six men will be returning for their second Olympics.

The men's team is rich in experience, with co-captain Tim Mikkelson the most capped sevens player in the game's history. He is joined by Scott Curry and Sam Dickson who have more than 50 World Series tournament appearances each.

Their experience is complimented by young talent, including Chiefs' outside back Etene Nanai-Seturo and traveling reserve Will Warbrick, who was discovered at the Ignite7 talent identification tournament in 2018.

Related Topics

World Young Tokyo Dickson Women 2016 2018 Silver Olympics New Zealand

Recent Stories

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

2 hours ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

2 hours ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

2 hours ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.84 a barrel T ..

3 hours ago

India&#039;s death toll from coronavirus crosses 4 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.