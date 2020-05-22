UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Opposition Changes Leader As PM Support Soars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:50 AM

New Zealand opposition changes leader as PM support soars

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :New Zealand's conservative opposition switched leaders Friday in a last-gasp bid to counter the record support Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is enjoying for containing the coronavirus.

National Party lawmakers voted to ditch Simon Bridges after opinion polls predicted he was headed for a wipeout at a general election on September 19.

His replacement is former agri-business executive Todd Muller, who faces a mammoth task to make the Nationals competitive before Kiwis cast their ballots in less than four months.

Muller, 51, said his focus was on helping New Zealand's economy recover from the damage caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

"New Zealanders need a National government with the experience and management skills to get our country through the worst crisis since the end of the Second World War," he said in a statement.

Bridges, a former police prosecutor, has been accused in recent weeks of striking the wrong tone with the New Zealand public by attacking aspects of the Ardern government's coronavirus response.

His axing comes after two polls this week put support for his party at near 20-year lows.

Muller, who began his political career as a staffer to former prime minister Jim Bolger, is seen as a more centrist and pragmatic leader than Bridges.

Nikki Kaye, who was elected deputy party leader Friday, is from the Nationals' liberal wing.

A One News-Colmar Brunton poll released Thursday night put support for Ardern's Labour Party up 18 points at 59 percent, a record for the centre-left grouping.

Ardern's rating as preferred prime minister was 63 percent, up 21 points to the highest figure recorded by any lawmaker in the survey's 25-year history.

Bridges' support as preferred prime minister was just five percent.

A Newshub-Reid Research poll released Monday showed similar stellar support for Ardern, including 91.6 percent backing for the youthful leader's COVID-19 response.

Ardern, 39, put New Zealand in a strict seven-week lockdown that ended last week with the virus seemingly under control.

New Zealand, with a population of five million, has recorded only 21 COVID-19 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police September World War From Government Million Election 2018 Opposition Labour New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Official Fatwa Centre explains how to perform Eid ..

6 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Turtle Day

7 hours ago

Sharjah Media City launches new Freelancer Package

8 hours ago

RTA Director General discusses cooperation, implic ..

8 hours ago

Virtual session held on &#039;Food Security and Co ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Municipality enforces building control measu ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.