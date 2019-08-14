UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Opt To Bat In First Sri Lanka Test

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 10:00 AM

New Zealand opt to bat in first Sri Lanka Test

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat in the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.

The Kiwis return to cricket action in the World Test Championship after their heartbreaking World Cup defeat to England last month.

Rain in the island nation hasn't helped New Zealand in their preparation ahead of the two-match series but Williamson expects his players to rely on their past experience.

"Rain most days, so hasn't been a huge amount of cricket and preparation. It's important guys pull in their past experiences and just look forward to the challenge ahead," Williamson said at the toss "Pulling out the Test blueprints that are important to our game, despite not getting the build-up to the cricket that we would have liked before hand. It's important we make the adjustments quickly." The Kiwis have opted for two seamers, Trent Boult and Tim Southee, while leaving out Neil Wagner, who took nine wickets in their last Test match.

Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka have left out Dinesh Chandimal, despite his recall to the squad after a sixth-month exile, giving wicketkeeping duties to Niroshan Dickwella.

The hosts have also left out Oshada Fernando and Vishwa Fernando, two of the heroes from their series win in South Africa in February.

"It's a good turning track. We need to get the basics right and bowl the right line and length," said Karunaratne.

"Last time we played in South Africa, we did really well. We need to keep the momentum and compete with New Zealand." Teams Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Related Topics

Cricket World Sri Lanka Galle South Africa BJ Watling Mitchell Santner Dhananjaya De Silva Vishwa Fernando Kusal Mendis Henry Nicholls Lahiru Kumara Jeet Raval Richard Illingworth Michael Gough February TV From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

16 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

17 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

24 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

24 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

24 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.