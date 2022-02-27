New Zealand out for 293 to trail South Africa by 71

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :New Zealand were all out for 293 in their first innings of the second Test against South Africa, a deficit of 71 on day three at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

Colin de Grandhomme was unbeaten on 120 and Daryl Mitchell made 60 with the pair rescuing New Zealand from 91 for five in a 133-run stand for the sixth wicket.

The innings ended 30 minutes after lunch.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada took five for 60 and Marco Jansenn finished with four for 98.