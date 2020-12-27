UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Out For 431 Against Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 09:20 AM

New Zealand out for 431 against Pakistan

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :New Zealand were all out for 431 in their first innings late on day two of the first Test against Pakistan at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

After resuming the day at 222 for three New Zealand lost their last seven wickets for the addition of 209 runs.

Kane Williamson was out for 129, his 23rd century, while BJ Watling made 73, Ross Taylor 70 and Henry Nicholls 56.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi took four for 109 and Yasir Shah three for 113.

Pakistan have 80 minutes to bat before stumps.

