New Zealand Passes Laws To Reduce Terrorism Risk, Keep Community Safe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 01:20 PM

New Zealand passes laws to reduce terrorism risk, keep community safe

WELLINGTON, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :-- The New Zealand government has further strengthened and clarified counter-terrorism laws, particularly around high-risk individuals, to make the communities safer, Justice Minister Kiri Allan said on Thursday.

The Counter-Terrorism Acts (Designations and Control Orders) Amendment Bill 2023 passed its third reading with strong support across the parliament.

"The government will continue to respond to the evolving nature of terrorism to ensure our communities are kept safe from these horrific acts," Allan said.

Following the Lynn Mall terror attack in 2021 in Auckland, the government sought a review of how the control order regime could be strengthened, to which Thursday's new laws responded, she said.

