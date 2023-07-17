New Zealand PM calls for deepening economic, environmental cooperation with China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) --:New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called for deepening economic, trade and environmental cooperation with China at the 9th Annual China business Summit held on Monday in Auckland.

In a keynote speech, Hipkins recalled his China visit at the end of last month, leading a delegation of New Zealand's top businesses and exporters and representatives from its tourism, technology and education sectors.

"The New Zealand export story to China is well-known. It's a phenomenal success story propelled by our 2008 Free Trade Agreement that took two-way trade from 8 billion NZ Dollars (5.

08 billion U.S. dollars) that year, to more than 40 billion NZ dollars (25.4 billion U.S. dollars) today," Hipkins said.

New Zealand's top three exports to China are dairy, meat, and forestry, he said, adding New Zealand has built up sizeable economic interests in China, its largest offshore market and one of the world's largest consumer markets.

New Zealand will place a high value on engagement and dialogue with China, the prime minister told the audience at the summit.