New Zealand PM says mall stabbing a 'terrorist' attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wellington, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :A terrorist stabbed six people at an Auckland supermarket on Friday before police who had him under surveillance shot him dead, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"What happened today was despicable, it was hateful, it was wrong," she said, describing the attacker as a Sri Lankan national who arrived in New Zealand in 2011.