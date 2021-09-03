UrduPoint.com

New Zealand PM Says Mall Stabbing A 'terrorist' Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:30 AM

New Zealand PM says mall stabbing a 'terrorist' attack

Wellington, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :A terrorist stabbed six people at an Auckland supermarket on Friday before police who had him under surveillance shot him dead, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"What happened today was despicable, it was hateful, it was wrong," she said, describing the attacker as a Sri Lankan national who arrived in New Zealand in 2011.

Related Topics

Dead Terrorist Prime Minister Police Auckland New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ideal Governor in the History of Punjab- Chaudhary ..

Ideal Governor in the History of Punjab- Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar

4 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy Announces 700 Additional Graduate-lev ..

U.S. Embassy Announces 700 Additional Graduate-level Scholarships For Pakistani ..

9 minutes ago
 HBL Plaza, Pakistan’s most iconic building, cele ..

HBL Plaza, Pakistan’s most iconic building, celebrates 50 years

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

3 hours ago
 President urges business community to develop bran ..

President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potenti ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.